DPH Reports 4 More Coronavirus Cases, Additional Death on Cape

BOSTON-Cape Cod saw four more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported along with an additional fatality on Monday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

To date, 150 people within Barnstable County have died due to the novel coronavirus, while the state has reported 1,561 virus cases on the Cape.

The Islands saw no additional cases or deaths reported by the DPH Monday.

There are now 104,659 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, to go along with 5,478 probable cases. 7,983 virus fatalities have been confirmed within the state, and there have been 215 total deaths among probable cases.

The DPH reported that there has been a 94% drop in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and an 89% decline in the three day average of COVID-19 deaths since April 15.

The statewide hospitalization rate is at 0.54%, while there are a total of six people hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

