State Requiring Students to Receive Flu Vaccine By December

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced that all children and students 6 months of age and older must receive a flu vaccination if they are attending in-person sessions.

The order is intended to curb the impact of respiratory illnesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

All those attending child care, pre-school, K-12 school, and colleges or universities will be required to receive the immunizations by the end of December, with some exceptions.

Medical or religious exemptions have to be provided to the state, and those who are being home-schooled or learning off-campus in a completely remote environment will not have to receive a flu vaccination.

Students newly entering sessions between New Year’s Day and the end of March 2021 will have to receive a vaccine dose during the current flu season before entering sessions.

