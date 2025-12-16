Dredging work to begin at the Barnstable Harbor Mid-Entrance Channel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Beginning this Saturday, December 20, 2025, Barnstable’s hired contractor AGM Marine Construction will start mobilizing equipment to commence the Barnstable Harbor Mid-Entrance Channel and Blish Point Boat Ramp Dredging Project.

Dredging is scheduled to begin soon after on Monday, December 22, with cranes present and dredging taking place during low and mid tides, during which mariners should expect passage to be limited to periods of high tide.

Mariners who require passage at other times will need to coordinate directly with the barge via VHF Channels 13 and 16.

A brief pause of work will be observed from December 25-26 for the Christmas Holiday, with work expected to conclude by the new year.

The work is partially funded by a state dredging grant for FY2026 of $519,000.