Heritage Theaters to Open Drive-In

SANDWICH – Drive-in movie screenings will begin at Heritage Theaters in Sandwich on Friday.

Owner of the theater, Thomas Tsakalos, has made alterations to the outside of the building and the parking lot to provide for drive-in screenings.

The alterations include painting the side of the building white to act as a screen, getting a projector in place, and realigning the parking lot so that all the spaces are facing the wall.

“He’s taking a very simple approach, as I like to say this owner, he’s a go-getter, his plans are pretty fluid,” said Sandwich Town Planner, Ralph Vitacco.

“He’s been reaching out to the building department to see what permits are needed and with all developers in town we try to be helpful, we try to make sure that what they want to do fits in with the character of the town and that the adjacent residents feel that the project that’s in place is something that fits in the neighborhood. So, so far so good.”

Vitacco added that Tsakalos did not require any permits to make the alterations to the theater.

Currently movie theater are no permitted to provide indoor screenings.

Movie theater are permitted to reopen for indoor screenings with a moderate capacity in phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

Under phase 4 of the plan, theater will be permitted to provide screenings to larger capacities.

The screening on Friday is set to be a double feature, beginning with “Trolls World Tour” at 8:30 p.m., followed by “The Fast and the Furious” at 10:30 p.m.

“We are doing are best to stay safe but also you want to have fun,”said Vitacco.

“This is Cape Cod, it is the summer, just because we are socially distanced doesn’t mean we are socially apart.”

The theater opens 20 minutes before the first show and closes 20 minutes after the last show of the evening begins.

General Admission is $15, admission for military members, seniors, and children 11 and under is $12.

Admission is free for children under three years old.

Advanced tickets sales are currently not available.

Tsakalos is also considering adding a driving range to a piece of property on Cotuit Road near Graziella’s Artisan Pizza Co.

For more information on Heritage Theaters, click here.