Drought conditions continue on Cape, worsen in Nantucket County

CAPE & ISLANDS – State officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs have announced that Nantucket County has moved into a state of critical drought, while significant drought conditions continue throughout Cape Cod.

The update mirrors declining trends in the Northeast and Southeast coastal regions, with the exception of Dukes County, where drought conditions are no longer present.

“Continued snow and rainfall are needed to alleviate the drought that many regions in our state are experiencing this winter,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

“Groundwater levels,” she said, “still need to recover, so as we get closer to the growing season, we encourage everyone to continue to follow state guidance and local water restrictions. This will help ensure we have enough water available for our essential needs.”

Residents and businesses on the Cape and Nantucket are advised to reduce water use where possible; home audits, leak repair, and a reduction in hard surface cleaning are all worthwhile considerations in drought affected areas.

The Drought Management Task Force will meet again on February 10 to conduct further deliberations on the state’s water conditions.