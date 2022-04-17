Natural History Museum in Brewster Plans Earth Week Activities

BREWSTER – With Earth Day coming up on Friday, April 22, the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster is planning a week-long series of programs celebrating the event and the region’s nature.

The mueum will be commemorating Earth Day through the week of April school vacation with interactive and educational activities.

Program coordinator and publicist for the museum Teresa Izzo said offerings will include guided field walks, earth and space labs, building a butterfly house, and a party on Earth Day that with edible dirt treats.

“Anything we can do as residents to help create a better environment within our community will be the foundation of the future of the world and of our earth,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of local clean-up events for the Cape’s environment.

“I know a lot of communities will go out and clean up the beaches and that is very important, especially in our area,” Izzo said.

Head to the museum’s website to learn more about Earth Day programs running from Monday, April 18 through Friday, April 22.

Listen to the Sunday Journal interview with Teresa Izzo.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter