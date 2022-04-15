Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History has a whole slate of events throughout the week to commemorate it. Program Coordinator and Publicist with the museum Teresa Izzo joined the program this week to go over those offerings. She also outlined the mission of the museum and how those ideals are being addressed.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Museum of Natural History
April 15, 2022
