Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Museum of Natural History

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Museum of Natural History

April 15, 2022

Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History has a whole slate of events throughout the week to commemorate it. Program Coordinator and Publicist with the museum Teresa Izzo joined the program this week to go over those offerings. She also outlined the mission of the museum and how those ideals are being addressed.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

