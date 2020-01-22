Eastham Relocating Nauset Light Beach Road

EASTHAM – The Town of Eastham and the Cape Cod National Seashore have announced a project to relocate Nauset Light Beach Road in Eastham to maintain access for shoreline residents.

Erosion has increasingly been advancing towards the road.

“Today, erosion has progressed to the point where it is close to encroaching on the road, and permanent loss of road stability is imminent,” said Town Administrator Jacqui Beebe.

For purposes of public safety and emergency access, Eastham is moving the road westward.

The Department Of Public Works will begin work next week, and the road is expected to be finished by spring.