Eastham resident receives emeritus status from Animal Rescue League of Boston

EASTHAM – The Animal Rescue League of Boston has granted emeritus status to Eastham resident Mary Nee in honor of her contributions to the organization.

Nee served as the non-profit’s second female president from 2012-2020, its first female head since its founder, Anna Harris Smith, who led the organization from 1901 to 1922.

During her time as leader, she oversaw the establishment of ARL’s first advocacy department, as well as numerous capital projects including the rebuilding of the Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

During this period the League also helped pass legislation at the state capitol to protect animals as part of the Animal Cruelty and Protection Task Force.

As emeritus, Nee will continue to serve the ARL in an advisory role to its Board of Directors.