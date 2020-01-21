Eastham Residents Seeking New Memorial to Honor Veterans

EASTHAM – A committee is being formed in Eastham to plan a memorial honoring all of the town’s veterans.

Vietnam War veteran Lewis Andujar is organizing the committee.

Andujar, who moved to the town nearly two decades ago from Connecticut, has always been bothered that there is only one plaque in the community honoring Eastham residents who served during the World War I.

That plaque is on a stone at the town green and includes the names of the veterans who fought in that war.

“Our project is basically to establish some sort of memorial in town to honor veterans,” Andujar said.

The committee will need to decide whether the memorial will include only the names of veterans who were residents of Eastham when they began serving, or any veteran who ever lived in the town.

“We have to establish what the criteria will be for this memorial,” Andujar said.

The committee will also need to find a location, figure out costs and sources of funding for the project.

The first meeting to discuss a new memorial is Thursday, January 23 at 7 p.m. at the Eastham Police Station Conference Room. The meeting is open to anybody interested in participating.

“The first meeting is about getting people interested and to get something going,” Andujar said.

Andujar said he has surveyed residents and officials in Sandwich and Truro, towns which have recently created memorials honoring veterans.

Sandwich erected a memorial to Vietnam War veterans. Truro completed a monument honoring veterans from World War I up to the conflicts in the Middle East.

“All the input from the other towns is going to be a big help to us,” Andujar said.