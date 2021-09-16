Eastham Seeking Public Input on T-Time Property Use

EASTHAM – The Town of Eastham is seeking public input on draft recommendations for the future use of the 11-acre T-Time Property recently acquired by the town.

To gather input, a series of forums will be hosted beginning this week, including both virtual and in-person options, though residents are also invited to submit input at any time to the town.

Town officials said that the property, located at 4790 State Highway, could see use as a public community center building, outdoor recreation space, artist and entrepreneur pop-up space or limited senior and workforce housing.

Economic Development Planner Lauren Barker said that there had been public interest in a community building that could co-house the Council on Aging as well as the Recreation Department, which currently does not have a home facility, though no concrete plans have been made.

“While there may not be one core thing or leading part of this plan, that is by design. The goal is to meet diverse needs in the community and try to come up with a project that looks and feels like Eastham and something our community can be proud of,” said Barker.

The development committee responsible for the drafts based their recommendations on months of research and public input on community needs, including economic demands through an Eastham Market Study and reports from civic organizations and business representatives.

An input survey on the T-Time Property was also held in early 2021 to gather resident feedback, which the development committee factored into their recommendations.

The T-Time Development Committee is required to deliver its final list of recommendations to the Eastham Select Board in November, but Barker said that the public input process will continue after, as well.

“Nothing has been decided at this point, but the committee is working really hard to distill down the various community needs and the input that’s already been received to date. There’s been extensive research that they’ve completed over the last year,” said Barker.

The first public session will be held virtually over Zoom on Thursday beginning at 5 pm. Remote participation information can be found on the town calendar at eastham-ma.gov.

The second public forum will be held at the Salt Pond Visitor Center Amphitheater on September 22 at 5 pm, with a rain date of September 29, also at 5 pm.

The final forum of the series will be held remotely on Zoom on October 6 at 7 pm.

The draft recommendations as well as forum dates can be found here.