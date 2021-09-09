You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ethel Kennedy: RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Shouldn’t Be Freed

September 9, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – The wife of the late Robert F. Kennedy says assassin Sirhan Sirhan should not be released from prison.

The statement from 93-year-old Ethel Kennedy further roils a family divide over whether the man convicted of killing her husband in California in 1968 should be freed on parole. In a brief statement released on Twitter, Kennedy said bluntly Tuesday of Sirhan: “He should not be paroled.”

Former Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, RFK’s oldest son, has also denounced the possible parole of the 77-year-old Sirhan. But two other RFK offspring say they support his release.

The California Parole Board found last month that Sirhan no longer poses a threat to society.

From The Associated Press

