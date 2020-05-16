Eversource Reminds Customers to be Vigilant Against Scams

BOSTON – Eversource is reminding its customers to remain vigilant and protect themselves against scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The utility company said that the virus outbreak has led to an increase in scam activity, with scammers finding unique and intimidating ways to exploit people and steal their money during these uncertain times.

“We’re always working to help our customers protect themselves against scams, which is especially important today as sophisticated scammers are trying to take advantage of the uncertainty and nervousness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner.

“Eversource will never demand instant payment over the phone nor ask for personal information in an unsolicited call, text or email. We urge customers to remain vigilant and always remember, don’t panic and don’t pay. If you suspect that you’ve been targeted by a scam, please call us immediately at 800-592-2000.”

With the wave of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eversource is reminding customers about common signs to recognize a scam and specific pandemic-related scams to look out for, including:

Threats of immediate power disconnection or demands for payment: Eversource representatives never ask for instant payment, and the energy company is not disconnecting any customers for non-payment during this emergency period.

Callers asking for personal or account information or insisting on specific, unusual payment methods: Eversource will never ask for personal information over the phone in this manner and does not accept payments via gift cards, pre-paid debit cards or other common tools used by scammers.

Requests for a deposit to exchange a utility meter: Eversource has suspended all non-essential work, including routine meter changes, during the pandemic. Meters also do not suddenly expire, so be wary of calls claiming payment is necessary for a new meter to be installed because the current meter is about to expire.

Calls, emails or texts about government stimulus checks: The IRS won’t contact people with information about stimulus payments, or to ask for personal information like a Social Security number or bank account number.

Online offers for vaccinations and test kits: There are no products proven to treat or prevent COVID-19 at this time and the only FDA-approved home test kit requires a doctor’s order.

Eversource urges anyone who believes they are a target of improper solicitation to alert local law enforcement and contact the company directly at 800-592-2000.