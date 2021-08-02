You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Evictions Expected to Spike as Federal Moratorium Ends

Evictions Expected to Spike as Federal Moratorium Ends

August 2, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Housing courts around the country are expected to get busy starting Monday after the federal eviction moratorium lifted over the weekend.

Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted in the coming weeks. But most expect an uptick in filings in the coming days rather than a wave of evictions.

The Biden administration announced Thursday it would allow a nationwide ban to expire. It argued that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium would only be extended until the end of the month.

By Michael Casey, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 