You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Experts Worry About How US Will See Next COVID Surge Coming

Experts Worry About How US Will See Next COVID Surge Coming

March 25, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NEW YORK (AP) – Experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S.–and wondering how long it will take to detect.

They say recent changes could hurt the nation’s ability to see the beginning of a new wave. Those changes include how Americans are getting tests and a decision by federal officials to reduce the number of labs hunting to variants.

Health officials are increasingly focusing on hospital admissions, which rise only after a surge has arrived. And a wastewater surveillance program remains a patchwork that cannot yet be counted on to fully understand coming surges.

By Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 