Extra COVID SNAP Benefits to End March 2

HYANNIS – Extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits provided by the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic are set to end Thursday, March 2.

On that day, recipients will be given their final temporary bonus payments–which have been provided on top of their regular allotments.

The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance is advising residents that unused benefits do rollover each month, meaning some assistance can be utilized after March 2.

SNAP benefits may be increased for those who show needs such as medical or housing assistance.

To learn more, visit mass.gov by clicking here.