Agreement Reached in Julian Suso Dismissal

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have negotiated a separation agreement with Julian Suso that will see the former town manager officially resign and the town rescind votes to terminate him.

Suso had previously declined to resign at the request of the select board after a disagreement over a negative performance review in March.

Following communication and a hearing between Suso, his lawyer, and the town, select board chair Nancy Robbins Taylor said officials have worked to fully resolve the situation.

“The unanimous votes by the select board and the finance committee underscored that this resolution is in the best interest of the Town of Falmouth,” she said.

As part of the agreement, the town rescinded its votes to terminate Suso, instead accepting his resignation.

The decision was reached after ten executive sessions on the issue, according to Special Town Counsel Robert Troy.

“The select board determined that it was critical that this issue should be resolved now in an expeditious fashion so that town officials and the different boards of the town could focus on important concerns about Falmouth’s future,” said Troy.

Troy added that the agreement is a mutual one between the town and Suso, with both parties dropping all claims.

The agreement ends Suso’s eleven year tenure as town manager.