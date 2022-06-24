Falmouth Continues Steps To Remove Town Manager

FALMOUTH – A public hearing was held this week allowing both parties to state their arguments on the ongoing effort by the Falmouth select board to remove Julian Suso from the town manager role.

The effort began after a negative performance review of Suso by the board that indicated he had poor communication with town staff and residents, which Suso has denied, citing routine support for his plans at annual town meetings.

John J. Clifford is Mr. Suso’s attorney.

“They’ve done no research. They have no basis to prove that,” said John J. Clifford, Suso’s attorney.

“We asked for the emails. There were less than 20 emails over the course of a year and a half sent to the select board in total complaining about Mr. Suso. The idea that there’s widespread public dissatisfaction, there’s no evidence to support that.”

As well as asserting that he has a poor rapport with town staff and residents, board members said Suso failed to carry out the policies of the board, including beach nourishment initiatives.

“Mr. Suso’s performance as Town manager has been inadequate to sustain the town’s long-term economic vitality, natural environment, property and infrastructure resiliency, and housing affordability. He has been a weak manager of staff work quality and productivity,” said Select Board member Sam Patterson in a letter read by board chair Nancy Taylor during the hearing.

“Mr. Suso’s oral presentations at town meetings and selectboard meetings are often halting and unconvincing. He responds defensively and disrespectfully when his positions are questioned.”

The next hearing on the matter will take place on Monday, June 27 at 6 pm.