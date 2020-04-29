Falmouth Canceling Special Events Through August

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Board of Selectmen has voted to cancel the approval of special events scheduled to take place in the town through August 31 due to COVID-19

The decision was made after the board met with police, fire, and health officials across the town.

Limits on social gatherings ordered by Governor Charlie Baker and the town’s health guidelines were reasons behind the decision, as described Town Manager Julian Suso in a statement.

Included in the cancellations is the Barnstable County Fair. In a Facebook post, the fair’s planners expressed sadness, but noted that keeping staff members, volunteers, guests, and the overall community safe is their main priority.

Appeals may be filed by event organizers, and the town may issues exceptions for specific special events.

The Falmouth Road Race has also been cancelled.

