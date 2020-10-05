Falmouth High School Goes Remote after Students Attend Woods Hole Party

FALMOUTH – Falmouth High School students are going fully remote Monday as school officials said that they are investigating a party in Woods Hole that some students attended over the weekend.

Principal Mary Whalen Gans issued a message to the school community and said that some Falmouth students were at the party and did not take any precautions, such as wearing a mask or social distancing.

“I am profoundly disappointed that Falmouth High School students would put our school community at risk during a public health crisis, especially after all of the hard work and planning we have done to ensure that the school year would start off safe and healthy for all,” said Gans.

School officials plan to further investigate the extent of the party and its connection to the school.

Gans added that there will be no marching band rehearsal and no athletic practices on Monday.

Falmouth students are asked to follow their schedules on Monday remotely, exactly as they appear in PowerSchool under the “My Schedule” option.

More information regarding a return to school plan is expected to be shared on Monday.