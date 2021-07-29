Falmouth Meeting on Gun Range Set for August 26

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Select Board members have set Thursday, August 26 as the date for a public meeting regarding the proposed machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod’s Camp Edwards.

The event will be held at Falmouth High School at 6 p.m. It will give residents a chance to ask questions and voice their opinion on the pitched gun range.

Board members were in agreement that while officials from the base will be invited to provide their insight, the meeting will be carried out whether or not they show up. They also noted prior efforts to schedule a public meeting with Joint Base Cape Cod officials, which were to no avail.

The board shared hopes that state officials will be in attendance in order to hear the views of their constituents.

The proposed machine gun range, which would be located atop the Upper Cape Water Supply Reserve and lead to roughly 170 acres of trees being cleared, has been a topic of controversy on Cape Cod for months.

Those opposed to the idea have raised concerns about its environmental impact; they have pointed to potential damage to drinking water, wildlife habitats, and more.

The National Guard has insisted that the project has been determined to be safe for the region’s ecosystem, although others have still expressed their reservations.

An alternate date for the meeting of September 2 was set by the board as well.