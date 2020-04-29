You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Road Race Exploring Options for Rescheduling

Falmouth Road Race Exploring Options for Rescheduling

April 29, 2020

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Board of Selectmen voted recently to cancel approvals of all special events in Falmouth through August 31.

This includes the Falmouth Road Race, originally scheduled Sunday, August 16.

“With the safety of our runners always our top priority, the New Balance Falmouth Road Race has for the past month been exploring options should it become apparent that hosting a race on August 16 would be unwise in light of the COVID-19 situation,” officials from the Road Race said in a statement.

Officials added that they support the decision made by selectmen.

Over the coming days, it will be determined whether the 2020 Road Race will be run at some time or in some other format.

