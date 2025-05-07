ASICS Falmouth Road Race Registration Open

FALMOUTH – Registration open now for this year’s ASICS Falmouth Road Race. The annual event draws thousands to the Cape and raises money for regional charities.

Local runners, Olympians and even astronaut Suni Williams have taken part in the race over its 53 years.

Entrants will be randomly chosen until all 11,400 runner spots are filled. Falmouth residents will be given guaranteed entry.

Local police had asked for reduced spots in previous years due to lack of staffing to manage it.

Since 2000, Falmouth Road Race, Inc. has helped charity partners raise over $71.5 million.

“Each year, more and more runners express their desire to celebrate the summer with us on Cape Cod and we strive to give them the best experience possible,” said Megan Faulkner, executive director of Falmouth Road Race , Inc.

“I’ve been with this amazing organization for over 13 years now, and still year-after-year I am just as excited as the first year I was a part of race weekend. The organizers, the runners, the spectators, and everyone in between are what make the ASICS Falmouth Road Race the world-renowned event it is today, and I can’t wait to experience another action-packed race weekend come August!”

According to race officials, registrants may create a team of up to 15 people for the purpose of registration only. This way the team is selected, or not, as a whole.

This year, the race will collect payment information during the registration process to streamline the random selection process and allow for faster confirmation of entry into the event.

The race will take place August 17.

Registration can be done on the official website here.