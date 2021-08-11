Falmouth Road Race Expected to Cause Ferry Disruption

FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority customers planning travel for Sunday, August 15 should be aware of possible complications due to the Falmouth Road Race.

The Authority advises anyone on the Martha’s Vineyard route to be mindful of changes to nearby roadways to accommodate the runners.

The Woods Hole Road route to the Woods Hole Terminal will have limited access until 8am, and closed entirely from 8:00am to 10:00am, or until the last runner has cleared the area according to officials.

Delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue throughout the day should be anticipated.

Those traveling or that have a vehicle reservation between 8:00am and 10:45am are required to be on Woods Hole terminal property by 8:00am.

The last buses to Woods Hole from the Thomas B. Landers Road parking lot and the Palmer Avenue parking lot will be leaving at 7:25am and 7:40am respectively.

No trips will be canceled due to the race, but the following will be affected:

Trips departing Woods Hole at 8:15am, 8:35am, 9:30am, and 9:50am.

Trips departing Martha’s Vineyard at 8:15am, 8:35am, and 9:30am.

The 6:30am trip from Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs will now be leaving at 6:20am, and the Oak Bluffs to Woods Hole trip at 7:30am will now be leaving at 7:15am.