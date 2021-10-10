Falmouth Select Board Discusses Fire Station Proposal

FALMOUTH – At a recent Falmouth select board meeting, the plan to consolidate the North and West Falmouth Fire Stations into one new station in northwest Falmouth was discussed.

According to Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso, the consulting group commissioned by the town to conduct a fire station location study researched 36 months of actual run data from Falmouth’s Fire Rescue Department.

They identified a corridor along Route 28A in Northwest Falmouth as an appropriate target area to best serve northwest Falmouth in a combined fashion.

Suso noted that a citizens committee appointed by the board to determine a candidate site made a similar recommendation regarding the appropriate location.

The town will discuss whether to set aside $25,000 to enter a purchase and sale agreement in the event a suitable parcel is found for a new station in the upcoming Town Meeting on November 15.

The Select Board also discussed related issues including staffing difficulties at the existing stations, the effect of the proposals on fire department response times in certain areas and plans to build a new station along Sandwich Road.

“The purpose of the meeting on the 25th is going to be to really look at the long-range implications of whether or not we want to continue operating west and north, which is probably going to require more staffing, and have an honest conversation about how many people would it really take to do all that,” said Select Board Chairman Douglas Brown.

“If that’s the desire of this board and the town,” he added, “then we should face that and start planning for it.”

