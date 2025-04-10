Falmouth Town Meeting Funds High-Priority Sewer Project, Bans Helium Balloon Sales

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Town Meeting on Monday approved spending $60 million to fund construction of a sewer project at Great Pond.

The Falmouth Select Board recommended having the town pay 30 percent,and the rest would be paid through betterments assessed to abutting property owners.

Officials say Great Pond, which runs down to the coast parallel to Maravista Avenue, is severely degraded by nitrogen from septic systems.

Town meeting also approved $2 million in Community Preservation funding to go toward the cleanup of contamination at the John L. Neill Youth Baseball Complex on Gifford Street.

Falmouth voters also approved a prohibition on the sale and release of balloons inflated with lighter-than-air gas. Falmouth will join other Cape Cod towns that have enacted similar bans include Harwich, Chatham, Provincetown and Nantucket.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter