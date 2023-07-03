Falmouth Ready for Title 5 Changes

FALMOUTH – Massachusetts has approved new Title 5 regulations requiring residents to upgrade their septic systems or for towns to show they are working on solutions like sewering, but Falmouth officials say they’re on-target.

Steve Rafferty, Vice Chair of the Water Quality Management Committee, said they are making good strides in tackling water quality issues, but they need to continue to utilize big projects like sewering in order to make a dent in the most impaired water bodies, like Great Pond.

“Great Pond is our biggest challenge in terms of the amount of nitrogen to pull out. We can’t be chipping away, we’ve got to really remove nitrogen and the sewer will do that. It’s the one thing that is certain to remove it. It’s not a demonstration, it’s not a pilot, it’s not a hopeful,” Rafferty told select board members at their most recent meeting.

He added that the town will also be able to take advantage of funding opportunities including zero percent interest loans from the state for its ongoing wastewater projects.

He also said the town’s current plan will also qualify for state requirements on Title 5, absolving residents of the need to upgrade individually.

“Our new Title 5 regulations—they are putting on some pressure for communities to step up and get approved plans. We have an approved plan—the new regulations will also take our approved plan and roll that over to a watershed permit, which is good,” said Rafferty.

