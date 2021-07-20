You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FBI Releases Trove of Records on Gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger

FBI Releases Trove of Records on Gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger

July 20, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – The FBI has released hundreds of pages of records from notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger’s file.

The Boston Herald reports the 300 pages of heavily redacted records show the agency was aware that Bulger was involved in loan-sharking, horse-fixing, and other crimes before recruiting him as an informant.

The FBI says the records were posted earlier this month and will be the first in a series of records released on Bulger, who led a largely Irish mob in Boston while working as an FBI informant against the New England Mafia. He was killed in federal prison in 2018.

From The Associated Press

