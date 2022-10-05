Keating Hosts Falmouth Panel on Retirement Benefits

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Community Television (FCTV) is hosting a retirement benefits discussion panel hosted by Congressman Bill Keating.

Several topics will be covered in the panel including maintaining a 401k, IRA, retirement plans for small businesses, and current suggestions for retirees, among others.

Panelists include Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the Secretary’s representative for pensions and retirement at the Department of Labor.

Keating encourages people to “Ask questions. Make sure you’re getting all the answers. Use the resources that are here, and whatever state you are – whether 20 and just starting work, someone in their 40’s, or whether you’re already on retirement, stitching together private and public, don’t just assume that there aren’t choices you can make”.

The program can be seen on FCTV Government Channel 15 on Saturday, October 9 at 6a.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Monday October 10 at 3p.m.; and Thursday Oct 13 at 9a.m.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center