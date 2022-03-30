You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FDA OKs Another Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster for 50 and Up

FDA OKs Another Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster for 50 and Up

March 30, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. regulators are allowing people 50 and older to get another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration’s decision aims to offer extra protection to the most vulnerable in case the virus rebounds. The FDA said Tuesday that age group can seek a fourth dose at least four months after their previous booster.

With COVID-19 cases currently low, it’s not clear if they should rush out and get one. There’s limited evidence to tell how much benefit another booster could offer right now.

The FDA ruled without input from its independent advisers.

By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 