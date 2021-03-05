Feds to Resume Vineyard Wind Review Process

NEW BEDFORD – The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has announced that they will resume their final review of the Vineyard Wind 1 project.

The resumption of the review process comes after Vineyard Wind temporarily withdrew their Constructions and Operations plan back in December.

Turbine generators from General Electric were chosen for the project; with that, a technical review to ensure that the generators could be properly incorporated into the final design was conducted by the organization.

That review was completed earlier this year.

Vineyard Wind expressed their approval of BOEM resuming the review.

The organization stood by their projections of having a financial closure of the project in the second half of this year, and to start delivering energy to Massachusetts residents in 2023.

The Vineyard Wind 1 project would lead to the country’s first large-scale offshore wind farm.