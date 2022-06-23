FEMA Offers More Money to Reimburse Mass. for Pandemic Costs

BOSTON – Close to $51 million is being offered to Massachusetts by the federal government for reimbursement of COVID-19-related purchases.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is making the money available through their Public Assistance grant program, which has now provided the Bay State with over $1 billion in reimbursements for pandemic expenditures.

The money will by used by the state to cover costs for things such as hand sanitizer, masks, and nasal swabs.

To learn more, visit FEMA’s website by clicking here.