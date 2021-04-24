You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FEMA Provides Funding for Nantucket Firefighters

FEMA Provides Funding for Nantucket Firefighters

April 24, 2021

NANTUCKET – A total of $2,160 was recently provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Nantucket Fire Department.

The grant is a part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program, funded by the federal CARES Act.

The money is meant to aid fire departments nationwide in securing personal protective equipment, as well as other essential materials to serve their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This grant to Nantucket firefighters was a part of a total of $16,422 provided to a total of three volunteer and combination fire departments across the country.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 