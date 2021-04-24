FEMA Provides Funding for Nantucket Firefighters

NANTUCKET – A total of $2,160 was recently provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Nantucket Fire Department.

The grant is a part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program, funded by the federal CARES Act.

The money is meant to aid fire departments nationwide in securing personal protective equipment, as well as other essential materials to serve their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This grant to Nantucket firefighters was a part of a total of $16,422 provided to a total of three volunteer and combination fire departments across the country.