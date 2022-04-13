FEMA Providing $7.7M to Massachusetts for COVID Costs

HYANNIS – To help cover some of the administrative costs incurred by the state responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will send almost $7.7 million to Massachusetts.

The funds totaling $7,670,434 in federal funding will be directed to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) for such expenses related to administering testing, sheltering and providing meals for vulnerable individuals during the pandemic.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich.

“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

FEMA has provided more than $913 million in Public Assistance grants to the state to reimburse pandemic-related costs.