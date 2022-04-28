FEMA Reimburses Mass. RMV for COVID Costs

BOSTON – The federal government will be providing $2.2 million to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles as additional reimbursement for COVID-related costs.

FEMA is providing the funding through its Public Assistance grant program. To date, that program has offered nearly $1 billion to the Bay State for costs due to the pandemic.

The money will be used to cover costs between January and September of 2020.

The RMV will be refunded for the purchases of things like personal protective equipment, cleaning services, and disinfecting supplies.