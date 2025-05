Click to print (Opens in new window)

CHATHAM – The carcass of a stranded whale that has set size records has been laid to rest off of Chatham’s coast by experts.

The international Fund for Animal Welfare said the fin whale that washed ashore in West Yarmouth was towed over 50 miles offshore.

It weighed around 100,000 pounds and was 65 feet long—the largest mammal stranding the organization has ever responded to for the Cape.

The species is the second-largest animal on the planet.