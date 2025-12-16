Finalists announced for next Monomoy Schools Superintendent

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHATHAM/HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional School Committee has announced the finalists for its open Superintendent position.

The finalists are Dr. Vanessa Beauchaine, currently active as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Wrentham Public Schools; Dr. David Thomson, the Interim Superintendent of Schools for Wilmington Public Schools, and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for Monomoy School District Dr. Robin Millen.

The three will tour the district’s schools for a meet and greet with staff, students, families, and members of the public, with Dr. Beauchaine and Dr. Thompson attending sessions today starting at 3:30 pm at the HES Activity Room and Dr. Millen in attendance tomorrow.

The final interview and vote will be held on Wednesday, with live streams available to the public by clicking here.