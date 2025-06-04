You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fire at Captain Scott’s traced back to electrical or mechanical failure in the kitchen

June 4, 2025

SANDWICH – Investigators have traced the fire that destroyed Captain Scott’s Seafood Restaurant in Sandwich last month.

According to officials, it was likely an accident due to electrical or mechanical failure in the kitchen. It will remain officially undetermined, as investigators could not rule out every potential other cause. 

The building has been declared a total loss—an estimated $1 million dollars in damages.

The owner previously stated that they would rebuild the community mainstay restaurant. 

No injuries resulted from the fire, though one firefighter had been treated for heat exhaustion.

