You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fire Officials Say It’s Time to Ditch Christmas Trees

Fire Officials Say It’s Time to Ditch Christmas Trees

January 5, 2022

HYANNIS – The holiday season has come and gone, and fire officials are reminding residents that now is the time to dispose of Christmas trees.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 30% of home fires in the U.S. involving Christmas trees occur in January. Their size and combustible nature due to drying out are the major factors behind these blazes, according to the organization.

The NFPA recommends utilizing local tree recycling programs; they added that leaving them outside to be collected or inside of a garage could still lead to an increased fire risk.

Residents are also advised to be sure that lights are safely removed from trees. Lines should be inspected for damage and sets should be wrapped individually or around a piece of cardboard.

More safety tips can be found on the NFPA’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 