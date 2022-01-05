Fire Officials Say It’s Time to Ditch Christmas Trees

HYANNIS – The holiday season has come and gone, and fire officials are reminding residents that now is the time to dispose of Christmas trees.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 30% of home fires in the U.S. involving Christmas trees occur in January. Their size and combustible nature due to drying out are the major factors behind these blazes, according to the organization.

The NFPA recommends utilizing local tree recycling programs; they added that leaving them outside to be collected or inside of a garage could still lead to an increased fire risk.

Residents are also advised to be sure that lights are safely removed from trees. Lines should be inspected for damage and sets should be wrapped individually or around a piece of cardboard.

More safety tips can be found on the NFPA’s website.