UPDATE: First Positive COVID-19 Case on Nantucket Confirmed, Stay at Home Order to be Enacted

March 22, 2020

NANTUCKET-The first positive case of the novel coronavirus on Nantucket has been confirmed by Nantucket Cottage Hospital (NCH) this morning.

The patient is current isolated at home in quarantine, and NCH clinicians are monitoring their symptoms. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.

NCH and the Nantucket Health Department have begun tracing who came in contact with the patient, including members of the hospital’s staff. President and CEO of NCH Gary Shaw said that they will continue to work to keep patients and island residents safe.

The test on the patient was conducted on Friday.

In the wake of this news, the Nantucket Select Board and Health and Human Services Director voted to issue a Stay at Home Order. The order, which was endorsed by the Board of Health, will be effective tomorrow, March 23, at 5 p.m. through April 6.

All people living in the Town and County of Nantucket will be directed to stay at their residencies until told otherwise. Essential businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, will remain open.

Town officials will meet weekly to see when the order can be lifted.

