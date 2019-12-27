Fishermen Training Pilot Program Coming to Cape Cod in 2020

CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance is working with local partners and fishermen to conduct a pilot training program that will cover basic training such as navigation, boating safety, personal survival, and today’s fisheries.

The course will run in two sessions from late January to early February and from late February to early March in the coming year.

Students will learn about basic maritime terminology, crew responsibilities on board different types of fishing vessels, basic knot tying, offshore survival, first aid, Cape Cod fisheries, and the types of gears used in the region.

Upon successful completion of the course, students and interested captains will be given an opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet event at the Fishermen’s Alliance office to discuss potential hiring opportunities.

The first session is set to take place Saturday, January 25th through Wednesday January 29th and Saturday, February 1st through Sunday, February 2nd.

If you are interested in taking the course as a student, contact Amanda@capecodfishermen.org.

If you are a captain and want to get involved in shaping the curriculum, teaching a class, or meeting with students who complete the course, contact George@capecodfishermen.org or visit the office at 1566 Main Street, Chatham.