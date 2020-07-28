Food 4 Kids Reopens After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

ORLEANS – The summer food service program for children and teens in the Lower and Outer Cape is re-opening its sites today, days after a kitchen staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Food 4 Kids Cape Cod said that meals are available at all of their sites, including the food preparation and packaging areas at Nauset Regional High School, which have thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

They add that staff members have been tested and are cleared for work.

The staff member who tested positive was asymptomatic.

For more information on the program, click here.