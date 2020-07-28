You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Food 4 Kids Reopens After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Food 4 Kids Reopens After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

July 28, 2020

ORLEANS – The summer food service program for children and teens in the Lower and Outer Cape is re-opening its sites today, days after a kitchen staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Food 4 Kids Cape Cod said that meals are available at all of their sites, including the food preparation and packaging areas at Nauset Regional High School, which have thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

They add that staff members have been tested and are cleared for work.

The staff member who tested positive was asymptomatic.

For more information on the program, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 