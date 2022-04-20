Food Pantry Will Hold Grab and Go Event

HARWICH – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod will hold an outreach event to provide food to the public and to inform more people on the Cape about their services.

The Food Grab and Go on Sunday, April 24 will offer those who attend with a free bag of nonperishable groceries, fresh apples, and a gift certificate.

Executive Director Christine Menard said that events like this are an opportunity for people who want to learn more about what the organization does.

“For those people who don’t know about a pantry, and there’s a lot of folks on Cape right now who have never had to use a pantry before, this is our way of introducing you to us,” Menard said.

Volunteers will be on-site at the event and there will be information about becoming a client of the pantry included in the grocery bag.

Menard said more people have been utilizing the pantry during the last few months because of the increased costs of food and gas.

The Food Grab and Go is open to all and will take place at Monomoy High School in Harwich, from 10am – 12pm. It will be a drive-thru event held at the rear of the building.

Additionally, the pantry recently announced a Menstrual Product Program as well as a reduction in their visit limits.

Head to the Family Pantry of Cape Cod’s website to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter