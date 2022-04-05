Family Pantry Adding New Services, Reducing Visit Limit

HARWICH – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod is offering two new services beginning Tuesday for Cape Cod residents in need.

April 5 will mark the beginning of the Pantry welcoming clients every 10 days—more often than the previous 14-day visitation limit—and the beginning of the Menstrual Product Program.

Executive Director Christine Menard said that both programs have risen out of increased need being seen across the community in recent months as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.

“This is going to ensure that they have a very consistent and nutritious source of food throughout the year,” said Menard.

She said a family of four would get between six and eight bags of groceries per visit, with roughly 30 percent of the groceries being fresh produce.

Menard added that she has seen more new faces among those visiting the Family Pantry lately, which she says is likely due to rising food and fuel prices impacting those on already-taxed budgets.

For those with greater need, Menard said the beginning of summer may see the Family Pantry welcome clients every seven days.

With the new Menstrual Product Program, Menard said the organization hopes to address the “period tax” that can cause one in four low-income students to miss up to six months of a total four year high school career.

“So there’s individuals out there that are missing work and missing school and it just seems so unfair,” said Menard.

With the financial help of a family from Brewster, the program will maintain a stock of menstrual products that will be at the Family Pantry every week.

“I just can’t imagine not being able to leave the house because of my monthly cycle. This is really important from an equity standpoint and we’re just delighted to be able to help solve this problem.”

On April 24, the Family Pantry will also be hosting a grab-and-go event at the Monomoy High School in Harwich, where attendees will get a free bag of non-perishable food, fresh apples and a gift certificate.

Staff and volunteers will also be able to provide more details about the Pantry’s services.

The Family Pantry of Cape Cod’s website can be found here.