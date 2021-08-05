Forecasters: Hurricane Season to be Busier Than 1st Thought

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. government forecasters say they expect the Atlantic hurricane season to be busier than they first thought.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its hurricane outlook Wednesday. Forecasters now expect 15 to 21 named storms, with seven to 10 becoming hurricanes.

This hurricane season started busy with Elsa forming as the earliest named fifth storm on record, but since then the tropics have been silent.

Hurricane season runs through November 30, with peak hurricane season going from mid-August to mid-October.

By Seth Borenstein, Associated Press