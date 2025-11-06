Former CEO of Heritage Museums has died

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – Former president and CEO of Heritage Museums and Gardens in Sandwich, Ellen Spear, has died.

Heritage Museums and Gardens says they are deeply saddened to share the news. Spear was 69. She held the position from 2011 to 2018.

In a statement, the company said “Her bold vision for expanding Heritage’s offerings and educational service led to the opening of The Hundred Acre School, the Parking Garden, and the Adventure Park at Heritage. Ellen also initiated the McGraw Family Garden of the Senses, the first sensory garden on Cape Cod, that opened in 2019.”

In 2018, a judge’s ruling in a case brought forth by neighborhood opponents caused the Heritage Adventure Park to close. But Heritage ultimately won the lawsuit in 2023.

Heritage added that Spear “will be deeply missed for her passion, energy, wit, vision, and dedication to building cultural institutions in Massachusetts. Thank you, Ellen, for leaving a legacy at Heritage that will continue to benefit so many.”

