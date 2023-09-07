Heritage Museums Wins Adventure Park Lawsuit

SANDWICH – After a long legal battle, Heritage Museums and Gardens has won the lawsuit that sought to permanently close down their treetop Adventure Park attraction.

Local neighbors argued back in 2015 that the attraction—and the crowds and traffic it brought in—damaged the quality of life and property value of the surrounding area.

I would truly like to thank our community members who have been supportive of the Adventure Park, for those who have enjoyed it, and certainly for those who have waited patiently along with us for a decision,” said Museums President Anne Scott Putney.

She also highlighted the educational and team-building benefits of the park.

She added that they don’t have an exact reopening date for the park, but they are in communication with their partner Outdoor Venture and town officials on the matter.