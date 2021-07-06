Former White House Official to Discuss Kennedy Legacy

BARNSTABLE – Author, former senior White House official and journalist Lawrence Haas will join the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center and John F. Kennedy Museum in Hyannis for a presentation on the former president and the military.

“How War and Military Service Shaped JFK” will take place at the museum and provide attendees with the opportunity to dive deep into the history of the Kennedy family, especially in how military service shaped later United States policies.

“War and peace greatly shaped the views of Jack Kennedy, not just because he read a great deal when he was in his youth, but of course, he served in World War II out in the Pacific,” said Haas.

“It made him very cognizant of the cost of war. It shaped his later political career and particularly his presidency. It explains why he was so concerned about war breaking out during the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Haas has written columns on foreign affairs for various outlets and is the author of “The Kennedys in the World”, which examines the lives of the Kennedy family members and how their experiences shaped their worldviews and later leadership.

Haas has appeared on numerous news channels, including CNN, FOX and NPR, and currently is a commentator on CTV.

At the White House, Haas served as the Communications Director for Vice President Al Gore.

Limited in-person seating at the museum is available on a first come, first served basis, while all other registrants after the limited seating is filled will be able to participate via a link to the live streamed event.

There will be a question and answer period with Haas during the event, which will take place on Thursday, July 15.

Registration can be completed by reaching out to maryrose@capeveterans.com or by calling the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center at (508) 778 1590.