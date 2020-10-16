Free Asymptomatic Virus Testing on Nantucket Starts Friday

NANTUCKET – Free asymptomatic coronavirus testing will be conducted at Nantucket Cottage Hospital starting on Friday, October 16.

Through the state’s Stop The Spread program, NCH will be able to administer 75 tests to those who are not feeling any symptoms daily.

Testing is open to anyone looking for a test without an appointment, regardless of where they live or if they’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who receive tests must be registered with Mass General Brigham as well as their Patient Gateway. Anyone under the age of 18 must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the testing site. Tests will be done on a first come, first served basis.

Stop The Spread testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Regular symptomatic testing at NCH will continue as planned.

For more information, visit NCH’s website by clicking here.