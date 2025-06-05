Fundraising figures coming in for 2025 Walk for Hope

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Housing Assistance is sending its appreciation out to those who joined walks in Falmouth, Hyannis, and Orleans for the 2025 Walk for Hope as fundraising figures come in for the charity event.

This year’s event drew 389 walkers comprising 44 teams, raising over $129,000 and counting to help those experiencing housing instability on the Cape and islands.

Services provided by Housing Assistance include overnight sheltering, foreclosure counseling, and record filing for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

This year’s top fundraising team was Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties.

The top individual fundraiser for this year’s event is Kathy Haff.

Donations are still being accepted to reach the non-profit’s $35,000 fundraising goal and can be made on the Housing assistance website by clicking here.